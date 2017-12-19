Sampson County first grader surprised by deployed dad

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sampson County first grader received a priceless gift this Christmas – the return of his deployed father.

Six-year-old Elijah Torres was called in front of everyone from Plain View Elementary on Tuesday for an unknown surprise.

As Elijah stood there, his father, David Torres, sneaked up behind him and gave him a tap.

David Torres had been deployed for more than a year and the school helped coordinate the surprise reunion.

“Welcome home Soldier Torres and thank you for serving our country! A very special MERRY CHRISTMAS to this special family!” Sampson County Schools wrote on Facebook.