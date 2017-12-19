Vehicle crash ruptures gas line, starts fire, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville emergency responders are on the scene at Shaw Mill Road near Murchison Road after a vehicle crash ruptured a gas line, police confirmed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Shaw Mill Road.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle ran off the road, struck, and then ruptured, a gas line. Two people were inside the vehicle and one of them had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fayetteville firefighters. Both of the occupants suffered injuries in the crash.

The ruptured gas line caught fire.

Shaw Mill Road is closed between Murchison Road and Rosehill Road, police said. Drivers in the area should take Country Club Drive as an alternate route until the road is reopened.

Police said the road is expected to be closed until at least noon on Wednesday.

The crash is currently under investigation.

