Warm weather today, rain tomorrow for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week before Christmas and temperatures are feeling more like spring in North Carolina…and they’re about to get even warmer. Highs today will be in the upper 60s across central North Carolina, but it won’t last long as much colder temperatures and wet weather arrive Wednesday.

It was just last week that we had wind chill temperatures in the teens last week in the morning, now we’re heading for near 70 degrees Tuesday. Monday was warm as well with highs in the 60s. The Triangle made it up to 61 Monday while Fayetteville made it to 69. The normal high this time of year is 53.

Our next weather maker will be a low pressure system that will move to central North Carolina from the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. A good chance of rain will accompany that system, but thunderstorms are unlikely.

Behind that system, it will be cooler on Thursday but dry. Thursday is the first official day of winter — the winter solstice is 11:28 a.m. Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower.

A strong, but slow moving cold front will stay just to our west over the upcoming weekend. That means central North Carolina will be on the mild side of the system, but a few showers will be possible each day. That front might still be out to our west on Monday, Christmas Day. So, if that front stays west, it will remain above normal for temperatures, with just a small chance of rain on Christmas. The long-range data is still muddled though, so stay plugged into the forecast for potential changes this week.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 68; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 38.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 57; after a morning low 38. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 67; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday, Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Monday, Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers still possible. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

