Warrant: Fight over money between Apex parents preceded fatal shooting

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County search warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina shows that, according to police, an Apex couple fought shortly before the mother was shot in the abdomen in the master bedroom.

EARLIER: Apex man charged with murder in shooting death of wife originally ruled accidental

Michael Anthony Maher, 44, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 38-year-old wife, Nadia Maher, which occurred on the night of Nov. 24.

Police arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Walden Glade just before 11 p.m. in response to an accidental shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found Nadia Maher suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was transported to the hospital with a severe injury and died approximately 90 minutes later at Duke University Hospital, police said.

According to the warrant, Michael Maher told first responders that “he accidentally shot his wife while checking the safety switch on the gun.” He then asked for a lawyer and refused to speak about the incident.

EARLIER: Woman dies after accidental shooting in Apex

One of the couple’s daughters initially said her parents were arguing about missing money before the shooting.

The warrant shows that Michael Maher had “visible scratches on his chest and wrist.” His wife’s autopsy revealed that she had multiple bruises all over her body, as well as scratches on her hands.

Michael Maher has domestic violence charges pending against him in Louisiana due to him hitting his wife, the warrant states.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: