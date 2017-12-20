Grinch steals $1,200 worth of decorations from ‘Raleigh North Pole’



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Grinch made off with more thousands of dollars’ worth of Christmas decorations from the “Raleigh North Pole.”

Everyone down in Raleigh liked Christmas a lot.

“We’ve had the privilege of taking thousands of kids and their families through the North Pole and all around Raleigh seeing these spectacular displays it’s been awesome,” said Zack Medford, president of the Great Raleigh Trolley.

But the Grinch who lived just North of Raleigh did not.

“We’re not gonna let a Grinch ruin our Christmas cheer that’s for sure,” Medford said.

The Great Raleigh Trolley Tour Company just started its holiday lights tour this year.

Every tour ends at the North Pole.

On Monday, Santa discovered many of the decorations were missing.

“See Santa always works here at the North Pole during our tours and he told me that the North Pole has been looking a little but dimmer than it used to be,” Medford said. “We had dozen of inflatables lining this whole wall and they came around and ripped them out they cut them off their anchors here, they ripped them out of their plus and now they’re gone.”

More than $1,200 worth of decorations were stolen, but the Great Raleigh Trolley Tour still wanted to give back this season.

“It really broke our hearts,” Medford said. “We can’t believe somebody would be as big enough of a grinch to steal Christmas decorations, but instead of getting sad Santa had a better idea he said we’ll think about how it feels to have all of our stuff taken and then think about the people who wake up every day and have nothing so we decided to take a negative experience and turn it into something positive.”

On Friday, the group is launching the “Blanket the City” campaign.

They’ll be collecting blankets, hoodies, and coats to help the Raleigh Wake Partnership to End Homelessness.

