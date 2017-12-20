Low-hanging power lines close US 401 near Garner until Thursday morning

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Road is expected to be closed in both directions near Garner until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A wreck damaged a utility pole along U.S. 401, which is also known as Fayetteville Road in that area, and caused power lines to hang low.

Wednesday evening, a crew from AT&T was working to make repairs to the damaged pole. Traffic was being detoured at Simpkins and Legend roads.

The state Department of Transportation website indicates the incident began Wednesday afternoon.