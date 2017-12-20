Low-hanging power lines close US 401 near Garner until Thursday morning

By Published: Updated:
(Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Road is expected to be closed in both directions near Garner until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A wreck damaged a utility pole along U.S. 401, which is also known as Fayetteville Road in that area, and caused power lines to hang low.

Wednesday evening, a crew from AT&T was working to make repairs to the damaged pole. Traffic was being detoured at Simpkins and Legend roads.

The state Department of Transportation website indicates the incident began Wednesday afternoon.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s