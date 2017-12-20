Man who threatened cyber attack on Chapel Hill company receives prison time

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty after he threatened a cyber-attack against a Chapel Hill company that refused to hire him.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Todd Michael Gori to 37 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty.

Documents show he threatened to perform a cyber-attack at the Chapel Hill business TSI Healthcare if they didn’t fire a current employee and hire him instead.

“This is not a threat,” Gori wrote in an e-mail. “This is not a means of leverage. This is saving myself and [identity redacted] and if you do not comply you can prepare for the most annoying and pesky uphill cyber battle your company has ever seen.”

After receiving the e-mail, the company reported the threat to the FBI. Documents show Gori sent the e-mail from his home in Washington State.

“I’m giving you guys 72 hours to respond until the attack goes full scale,” Gori wrote. “There is nothing that can be done to stop the attacks. I have run multiple penetration tests on your entire network and your company fails miserably.”

A grand jury previously indicted him on a charge that he threatened to travel to North Carolina, buy a gun, go to the business and shoot people. Federal prosecutors later dropped that charge as part of the plea.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the case and the company did not respond for comment.

In addition to a 37-month term in prison, a judge sentenced Gori to 3 years of supervised release.

