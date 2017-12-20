Raleigh financial adviser indicted on 16 fraud and corruption charges



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh financial planner has been indicted on 16 charges in connection with accusations of fraud and corruption through his company VisionQuest, federal officials said.

Stephen Peters faces charges of:

Investment adviser fraud

Fraud in the sale of unregistered securities

9 counts of wire fraud

4 counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property

Corruptly endeavoring to influence a federal agency

The indictment also includes a lengthy forfeiture notice.

On July 12, the FBI raided the VisionQuest offices on Hargett Street and Peters’ home on Theys Road.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, where officials said the office has received two complaints about VisionQuest. CBS North Carolina then reached out to those who filed the complaints.

One couple asked that we not to identify them because they fear retaliation. They said they first invested money with the firm back in 2008. They filed the complaint back in April.

The husband is 80 years old, the wife is disabled. They told CBS North Carolina they lost $1 million.

The second complaint was made by a woman who told CBS North Carolina she invested $400,000. She was promised “personalized investment management,” according to the complaint. After three months, she wrote she wasn’t satisfied with the services and requested the $2,200 she paid in fees back. She said she’s received that money.

