Raleigh firefighter suspended following drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh firefighter has been suspended without pay after he was arrested on drug charges in Johnston County, officials confined.
Charles Wayne Langston was charged with two counts felony attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and two counts trafficking opium or heroin, court records show.
Smithfield police said Langston tried to use a fraudulent prescription to obtain oxycodone at a pharmacy on Nov. 25.
Langston, who has been with the the Raleigh Fire Department since 2008, will remain suspended until an investigation is completed.
He surrendered to authorities last week after warrants were issued for his arrest on Dec. 11, Smithfield police said.
