Raleigh police investigating after officers arrived 50 minutes after break-in reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway into why it took police 50 minutes to respond after a homeowner called 911 about people entering her home.

The reported burglary happened Tuesday evening in Raleigh’s Oakwood North neighborhood.

The homeowner told CBS North Carolina she was home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when her surveillance cameras captured video of a few people on bicycles outside the front of her home. Soon after, a camera inside the home showed those people entering through a door on the back side of the house.

“I heard a sound downstairs. I came to check it out, and there were kids running out the back of my house,” the homeowner said. “It’s terrifying to see people in your house that don’t belong in your house.”

She asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety.

She says her dogs likely scared the people off. She said they didn’t end up taking anything from the home.

She says she called 911 at 6:34 p.m. to report the incident and also posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook page. She said a neighbor came over within a minute to check on her. However, she said she called 911 again at 6:59 p.m. because there were still no police at her home. She said officers arrived at 7:24 p.m.

“Where did the communication break down from an active B-and-E to having a response time of 50 minutes?” she asked.

The City of Raleigh has not released the 911 calls. A city spokesman issued a statement Wednesday night.

“The City of Raleigh views the safety and security of our community as a top priority. The Raleigh Police Department and the Emergency Communications Center are conducting investigations into the handling of a recent 9-1-1 burglary call. We are committed to always having strong, reliable communication between these two important departments,” the statement reads.

The homeowner was complimentary of the police officers who responded. She said she’s concerned about how the call was prioritized and whether the police department has adequate resources.

“The police, once they responded, did a fantastic job responding, making sure that everyone was OK,” she said. “I have nothing but great things to say about the Raleigh PD. Unfortunately, there probably is a breakdown in the communication along the line somewhere.”

Neighbors have begun reaching out to members of the Raleigh City Council. Some plan to attend future meetings to urge them to take action to try to prevent a similar situation from happening again. The homeowner said she’d also like to see increased patrols in her neighborhood.

Police have not announced any arrests.