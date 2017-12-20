Suspected drunk driver hit by car while walking after Raleigh crash, authorities say



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured after getting hit by a car while walking on Creedmoor Road after he drove his SUV off the road and flipped over, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Creedmoor Road/N.C. 50 near Old Weaver Trail just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators on scene determined a 2002 Nissan SUV being driven by Carlos Jose Machado, 24, of Creedmoor, was traveling north on the road when he lost control and went off the road.

The SUV then slammed into a highway sign and flipped over, partially within the road, troopers said.

After the crash, Machado exited his vehicle and was walking around on Creedmoor Road when a 1998 Eagle Talon heading south on the road hit Machado and his vehicle, according to authorities.

The Talon was being driven by Austin Keith Tingen, 21, of Bullock.

Machado suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and Tingen suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to Duke Hospital, authorities said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the first crash, where Machado drove off the road and flipped his SUV.

The crash shut down both lanes of Creedmoor Road for approximately two hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

Investigators are still determining what charges will be filed.