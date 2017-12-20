Widespread rain for central NC today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warmest temperatures in three weeks may have hit North Carolina Tuesday, but wet weather and a drastic drop in temperatures will happen to all of central North Carolina Wednesday. A cold front and area of low pressure will team up to bring the one-two punch of temperature drop and likely rain chances most of the day for all of central North Carolina.

Temperatures were not record breaking, but it was nearly twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. The high Tuesday in the Triangle was 70 while Fayetteville made it up to 74. The average high this time of year is 53 during the day and 32 overnight. Temperatures will be closer to average Wednesday and Thursday, but warm back up this weekend.

It was just last week that we had wind chill temperatures in the teens in the morning, but Wednesday morning temperatures will start out around 50. The change will come in the fact that it won’t warm up much or at all during the day Wednesday.

Rain will fall across most all of central North Carolina for most of the day, bringing anywhere from half an inch to one inch of rain. It will also be colder by nearly twenty degrees and it will stay that way until this weekend.

Thursday is the first official day of winter — the winter solstice is 11:28 a.m. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower.

A strong, but slow moving cold front will stay just to our west over the upcoming weekend. That means central North Carolina will be on the warm side of the system, but a few showers will be possible each day. That cold front now looks like it will move through Sunday or Christmas Day and when it does temperatures will start to fall.

So, after seeing highs in the 60s this weekend, temperatures will fall into the 50s Christmas Day and into the 40s next Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk is close to 100 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 38.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 57; after a morning low 38. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 67; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday, Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Monday, Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers still possible. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.