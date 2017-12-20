Wrong-way driver charged following collision with 18-wheeler on I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has now been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash on Interstate-40 on Dec. 13 that left him with serious injuries, police said.

According to police, Qianyu Hang, 25, was driving his Toyota RAV4 on the wrong side of the interstate when his SUV slammed into a 2018 Volvo FedEx 18-wheeler being driven by a 68-year-old Pinetops man.

The truck driver saw Hang heading the wrong direction ahead of time and was able to swerve to the right, police said.

The RAV4 slammed into the left side of the 18-wheeler.

Hang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

On Wednesday, Hang was charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and going the wrong way on a highway.

According to police, there had been 911 calls regarding Hang driving on the wrong side of the interstate prior to the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, but the crash is still under investigation.

Interstate 40 west, with the exception of one lane, was closed for four hours, police said.

