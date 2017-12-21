Teen wounded in shooting at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy is at the hospital recovering after being shot Thursday night, according to Durham Police.
The call came in just after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive.
The scene is at an apartment complex near North Roxboro Street in the northern area of Durham.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.
There’s no word about a possible suspect.
