Teen wounded in shooting at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy is at the hospital recovering after being shot Thursday night, according to Durham Police.

The call came in just after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive.

The scene is at an apartment complex near North Roxboro Street in the northern area of Durham.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

There’s no word about a possible suspect.

