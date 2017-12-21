2 NC boys shot while sleeping; mom finds them covered in blood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Two children were shot while they were sleeping in an apartment in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Little Rock Apartments in the 5700 block of Leake Street. Police believe the apartment was targeted and was “intentionally shot into.”

An 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were injured when the shooter reportedly shot between eight to 10 rounds through a window located at the back of the apartment, police say. The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.

Tamaker Thompson, who is the boys’ mother, said everyone in the apartment was sleeping when she heard what she thought were firecrackers. The brothers then came into their mother’s room. Thompson says when she turned on her light, she noticed that they were covered in blood.

Thompson said her sons will need surgery to remove the bullets. Her 11-year-old son Jeremiah Ervin was struck four times and 9-year-old Darryl Ervin Jr. was struck once, Thompson said.

Thompson claims she lives in the apartment with her three children and 4-year-old grandson. No one else in the apartment was injured in the incident.

She says that no other adults live in the apartment and doesn’t know why her apartment was targeted. She believes the gunman may have shot into the wrong apartment.

No one has been arrested.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

