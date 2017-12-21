22 charged in NC as part of ‘Operation Wintry Mix’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 22 people face gun and drug charges as part of a multi-law enforcement agency initiative known as “Operation Wintry Mix,” federal officials said.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said 16 people were arrested and another three were found to already be in custody in Virginia or North Carolina. Three others face state charges following “Operation Wintry Mix.”

“We have been putting together aggressive targeted investigations, which will yield a significant number of indictments in the coming months. The numbers of prosecutions in federal court will rise dramatically in the next year or two,” Higdon said.

Those charged include:

Larry Donnell Adams,41, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Robert Edmond, Jr., 43 of Fayetteville(Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm)

Dervin Francis, 24, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Malcolm Dion Fuller, 36, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Adam Golden, 23, of Fayetteville (Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm)

Jesus Eliezer Gonzalez-Acevedo, 27, of Fayetteville (Arson)

Jason Stewart Hollingsworth, 41, of Fayetteville (Possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone and; amphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, & felon in possession of a firearm)

Joseph Luther Lewis, 28, of Spring Lake (Felon in possession of a firearm, & possession of a stolen firearm)

Antonio Rashawn McArthur, 23, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Johnny Dewayne McArthur, 33, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, & possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime)

Larry Lamar Nance, 32, of Raleigh(Felon in possession of a firearm)

Christopher Ray Parrish, 33, of Fayetteville (Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime & felon in possession of a firearm)

Rochi Dowell Purdie, 42, of Rex, North Carolina (Felon in possession of a firearm, & possession of marijuana and Pyrrolidinopentiophenone (Flakka)

Brandon Alexander Siermons, 25, of Fayetteville (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Albert Vines, 28, of Dunn (Two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, & possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking activity)

Harold Edward Williams, Jr., 45, of Fayetteville (Three counts of distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm)



The enforcement operation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshal Service, Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Adult Probation and the United States Probation Office.

