2nd NC teen dies after crash involving underage drinking, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — A second teenager has died following a High Point crash involving underage drinking.

Police say the right rear passenger, 16-year-old Sami Faydi, died at the hospital two days after the crash.

Police say 17-year-old Jacob Goeke also died. A front seat passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The single-car crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Whites Mill Road in between Braddock Road and Deerfield Street.

Ashley Hyde, 17, who was riding in the front seat, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Dwight Gray Jr., was speeding while driving a BMW and crashed into a tree.

He was treated for minor injuries at Moses Cone Hospital.

On Wednesday, Gray was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in addition to an existing charge of driving while consuming under the age of 21.

Police say speed along with alcohol was a factor.

