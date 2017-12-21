3 women had heroin in a vehicle with small child, NC deputies say

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three women were arrested on heroin charges Monday with a small child in the vehicle, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heather Freelove Sawyer, 32, of Washington; Sarah Pinkham, 35, of Blounts Creek and Tina Marie Bernal, 32, of Ruther Glen, Virginia were each charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Sawyer traveled to Greenville to buy heroin and was heading to Beaufort County when investigators pulled her over.

Pinkham, Bernal and a small child were also in the car.

Also inside the car, investigators said they discovered a small amount of heroin, two snorting straws and a used syringe hidden in the child’s car seat.

Sawyer, Pinkham and Bernal were confined in the Beaufort County Center under a $2,000 secured bond each.

Child Protective Services was notified about the incident. It’s not clear how or if the child was related to the women.

