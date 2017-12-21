Durham man arrested after woman shot, killed while sitting in car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested Thursday in the murder of a woman who was shot in a car and later died in mid-October, police said.

PREVIOUS: Woman dies after she is shot while sitting in car in Durham

On Oct. 15, Robin Brodie, 28, of Durham, arrived at a local hospital about 8 p.m. with serious injuries, according to police.

She was shot at about 7:30 p.m. that Sunday night as she sat in a vehicle on Keystone Place in Durham, according to authorities.

Brodie later died the next day from those injuries, according to authorities.

George Jamal McFadden Jr., 27, who was already in the Wake County Jail, is now charged in Brodie’s murder, police said.

He was jailed in Wake County on various charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: