Indicted Raleigh financial planner could be forced to forfeit Costa Rican luxury home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh finacial planner indicted on 16 federal charges appeared in court Thursday where he was given terms for his release such as surrender his passport.

Stephen Peters faces charges fraud and corruption after a federal invesitgation into Raleigh-based VisionQuest.

On July 12, the FBI raided the VisionQuest offices on Hargett Street and Peters’ home on Theys Road.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of:

Investment adviser fraud

Fraud in the sale of unregistered securities

9 counts of wire fraud

4 counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property

Corruptly endeavoring to influence a federal agency

In court Thursday, a federal judge agreed to release Peters if he met certain terms. Along with surrendering his passport, Peters must avoid contact with victims, not possess a firearm, not use alcohol excessively and not use drugs.

The indictment also includes a lengthy forfeiture notice.

Peters could be forced to forfeit a horse, a painting of his wife with a horse, his firearm arsenal, Breitling watches and a luxury home in Costa Rica, among other things.

