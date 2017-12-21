Man charged with killing infant daughter extradited to NC

Related Coverage NC man wanted for murdering baby daughter captured in Connecticut

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man charged with killing his 9-month-old daughter in September was escorted back to Onslow County by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

TraQuan Curtis, 21, was captured in Connecticut on Dec. 15 and faces an open count of murder.

Jacksonville police special victims unit detectives began investigating the death of the child in September.

On December 14, Jacksonville police asked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Connecticut Police Department to assist with locating Curtis, who was believed to have fled to Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department apprehended Curtis Friday without incident

Curtis is being held at the Onslow County Jail with no bond.

“This investigation is ongoing and we are unable to release any additional information at this time” said Lt. Norman Davis, JPD Investigations Supervisors.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: