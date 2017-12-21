NC man charged with promoting prostitution of a minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for promoting prostitution of a minor.

Deputies arrested on Johnnie Stocks, 56, of Ayden on Wednesday.

According to jail records, Stocks faces multiple charges including promoting prostitution of a minor/mentally disadvantaged.

He was also charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana.

Stocks was held on a $100,000 secured bond and was released Thursday afternoon.

