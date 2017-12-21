NCAA grants extra year for formerly charged Tar Heels player

Related Coverage Former UNC football player accused of sex assault did not violate school policy, lawyer says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA has granted additional eligibility for a North Carolina player who missed most of the 2016 season after being accused of sexual battery and assault on a female.

Those misdemeanor charges were dismissed and attorney Kerry Sutton told The Associated Press on Thursday that the NCAA granted an appeal this week allowing Allen Artis to play the 2018 season. The senior reserve safety must sit two games because he played in two games in 2016 before being indefinitely suspended following his arrest on the charges brought by the student.

Artis had said they had consensual sex during in February 2016 and denied wrongdoing. Charges were dismissed in June and UNC reinstated Artis to the team about a week later.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn confirmed the decision to the AP but declined further comment.

