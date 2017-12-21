Part of I-40 west reopens at Wade Ave. after car and big-rig collide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Interstate 40 westbound was closed for about 35 minutes Thursday afternoon during rush-hour after a crash near Wade Avenue, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. and two right lanes are closed near exit 289, which is Wade Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash involved a car that overturned after it collided with a tractor-trailer.

According to a CBS North Carolina reporter at the scene, crews flipped the car back onto its wheels just after 5 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the wreck scene was clear around 5:10 p.m., however, there is heavy congestion in the area with traffic cameras showing back-ups all the way to U.S. 64/US 1.

