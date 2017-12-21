Raleigh police response times questioned after recent break-in, murder calls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 call released Thursday revealed that there were no Raleigh police officers readily available to respond to a Wednesday afternoon murder call for at least 10 minutes.

The body of Carolyn Hall Jeffries, 68, was found inside a home in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road on Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

The 911 call came in to dispatchers at 4:02 p.m. when the caller said that he and another person had been trying to reach Jeffries for “the last couple of days” and they had just found her “unresponsive” inside a bedroom.

“I found her unresponsive,” the caller said. He then told 911 that there were “shotgun shells all over” with “shells in the backyard and some more in the doorway.”

He later told the dispatcher that he “went back in her bedroom and she was covered up. The blanket was covering her head and when I called her name she did not respond. And it seemed like when I was pulling the blanket, it felt like it was stuck to her.”

Because of his description of the shotgun shells found at the scene, the dispatcher said that she would have to tell first responders it was a crime scene.

Just a few minutes into the call, the caller said he could see first responders down the street but they weren’t coming to the home. The dispatcher told him that because it may be a crime scene, emergency crews would have to wait for the police to show up before they could go to the scene.

Around eight and a half minutes into the call, the caller says that first responders are right down the street.

The dispatcher then responds by telling him, “Sir, there’s no officers that are on this squad that are in service and available for the call. That’s why they’re not there yet. We’ve got an officer that’s getting ready to pull up in about 45 seconds.”

The total time between when the call was made and when police were expected to show up was approximately 10 minutes.

The delayed response to the call was at least the second time that police failed to quickly show up to the scene of a crime in the last two days.

A homeowner told CBS North Carolina she was home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in her Oakwood North home when her surveillance cameras captured video of a few people on bicycles outside the front of her home. Soon after, a camera inside the home showed those people entering through a door on the back side of the house.

She says her dogs likely scared the people off. She said they didn’t end up taking anything from the home.

The woman said she called 911 at 6:34 p.m. to report the incident and also posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook page. She said a neighbor came over within a minute to check on her. However, she said she called 911 again at 6:59 p.m. because there were still no police at her home. She said officers arrived at 7:24 p.m.

A city spokesman issued a statement Wednesday night.

“The City of Raleigh views the safety and security of our community as a top priority. The Raleigh Police Department and the Emergency Communications Center are conducting investigations into the handling of a recent 9-1-1 burglary call. We are committed to always having strong, reliable communication between these two important departments.”

Raleigh police said Thursday afternoon that there was a “shots fired” call at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fisher Street and New Bern Avenue, which impacted the response time to the break-in call at 6:30 p.m.

When CBS North Carolina tried asking Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown about the situation at a public meeting Thursday evening, she declined to answer any questions and referred us to a department spokeswoman who also would not answer any questions, citing the ongoing investigation.

We also reached out to every member of Raleigh City Council. Corey Branch called the situation “concerning.” Other members did not respond.

Neighbors in Oakwood North plan to take their concerns to the council after the holidays.

Police have not announced any arrests in either case.

Matthew Cooper, president of the Raleigh Police Protective Association, released this statement about the response times:

Our officers do their best to respond to calls for service in a expedient and safe manner to ensure the safety of both the officers and citizens. Officers find that they can be unjustly criticized for responding too slowly or too swiftly to these calls. Our officers for years have been concerned about the staffing levels of both our patrol and investigative divisions. In 2015 there was a workload study that was completed concerning the workload and deployment of our patrol officers. We have yet to see any major transformative changes implemented as a result of the recommendations of the study. Since the completion of the study we have experienced a significant loss of staff due to retirements and officers seeking employment with agencies with less demanding work expectations and higher pay. We have also experienced a large growth in the population to whom we serve. We believe we have not seen a growth in our department to keep up with these demands so we can successfully keep our officers and the citizens of Raleigh safe.

