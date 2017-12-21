Shooting victim near Waffle House related to woman found dead in Rock Quarry Road home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina learned Thursday a victim found dead at a Rock Quarry Road home is related to the woman recovering after being shot near a Raleigh Waffle House last week, according to online records.

We asked police if these cases could be linked and they only told us that both are still under investigation.

Emma Griffith, 51, was taken to WakeMed after a shooting near a Raleigh Waffle House early last Friday. She was later released, hospital officials said.

Carolyn Hall Jeffries, 68, was found dead by police Wednesday at a Rock Quarry Road home.

Emma Griffith was listed as the daughter of Willie McCullers Jr. in an April obituary for the man. McCullers’s obituary also listed Carolyn Jeffries as his wife.

Jason Maurice Griffith, 51, shot his wife, Emma Griffith, and a man near a Waffle House in 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near Capital Boulevard, just after 3 a.m. Friday, police said.

John Derrick Wright, 51, died at the scene, Raleigh police confirmed.

After the shooting near the Waffle House, Griffith killed himself, according to police.

According to Wake County property records, McCullers once owned the home where Jeffries was found dead on Tuesday.

Following McCullers’s death, the records show that the house then went to his heirs but does not disclose who they were.

Police have not said the date of Jeffries death, but according to the 911 call made to police on Wednesday, the caller and others had been trying to get in touch with her for several days.

