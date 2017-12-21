Teen charged after Roanoke Rapids police chief has rifle and vest stolen

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Roanoke Rapids say they caught a teen they believe stole items – including a rifle and bulletproof vest– from the police chief’s car this week.

The incident happened between 12:01 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at the home of Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Chuck Hasty, according to a news release from Roanoke Rapids police.

Someone broke into Hasty’s locked patrol car and took a patrol rifle, bulletproof vest and ammo magazines.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they arrested Mahkhi Khalil Bynum, 17, of Roanoke Rapids in connection with the case.

Hasty said that as of Thursday night, only the gun’s case had been recovered, but authorities were still conducting a search warrant at a home.

Bynum is charged with breaking/entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, police said.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Captain B. Martin at 252-533-2820 Investigator J.K. Davis 252-533-2822 Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

