Woman vanishes after leaving NC hospital, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) — A 26-year-old woman last seen leaving a hospital in Hickory is missing.

Hickory police say Summer Eckert was last seen walking away from the Catawba Valley Medical Center on Fairgrove Church Road SW around 12 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, Eckert is in desperate need of medication. She is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black leather coat, dark blue knit wool sweater, a black “Kiss” T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and tan shoes. She was also carrying a light green purse.

Eckert may be heading toward Cherokee, Oklahoma or Arizona, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator Hudson at 828-261-2620.

