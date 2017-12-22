2 arrested for stealing guns, vest from NC detective’s patrol vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people deputies said broke into the patrol car of a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detective in September were arrested Wednesday.

Demitrius Barrett, 23, and Jarius Brown, 17, both of Greenville were charged with breaking into the vehicle. They also face a number of drug charges.

The detective was off duty and at home when Barrett and Brown broke into locked trunk and took a rifle, a shotgun, a taser, a handheld radio and a ballistic vest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said all items except the radio have been recovered.

Barrett was given a $1.025 million bond and Brown was given a $1.015 million bond.

