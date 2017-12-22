3,000 expected at Durham Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas dinner, toy giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are expected to attend the Durham Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas dinner and toy giveaway.

People lined up before sunrise – one woman arrived at 3:30 am. She said she takes care of neighborhood kids in need who would not otherwise get toys.

The mission expects 3,000 people. The event takes 500 volunteers, 125 turkeys, 9,000 toys and 10,000 pieces of clothing.

The free event begins at noon.

