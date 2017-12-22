CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A pregnant 14-year-old girl from northeast Ohio who has been missing for three weeks has been found near Cleveland, WEWS reports.
EARLIER: Missing 14-year-old pregnant girl may be with cousin who is thought to be baby’s father
According to WEWS, police caught up with 14-year-old Annalys Clay and 33-year-old Louis Jakab. A chase ensued, and they were finally taken into custody at I-480 W and Grayton Road.
Annalys Clay was previously last seen with her mother around midnight on Dec. 4 in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued, but police tell WKYC they believed Clay could be in danger.
Police believed Clay was with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab.
Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- RALEIGH POLICE RESPONSE TIMES CALLED INTO QUESTION AFTER RECENT BREAK-IN, MURDER CALLS
- NC PARENTS OF NEWBORN SHARE HEARTBREAKING STORY OF BABY’S DEATH
- CAUGHT: MISSING PREGNANT TEEN GIRL, COUSIN THOUGHT TO BE BABY’S FATHER
- MAN BEAT CHILD FOR OPENING CHRISTMAS PRESENT EARLY, POLICE SAY
- VIDEO: MAN ATTEMPTS GETAWAY ON BACK OF 18-WHEELER, SHERIFF SAYS
33 thoughts on “CAUGHT: Missing pregnant teen girl, cousin thought to be baby’s father”