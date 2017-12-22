FAA approves $3 billion expansion and upgrades to RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the holiday rush and the Federal Aviation Administration just gave RDU the green light for some major plans to expand the airport.

“It’s crazy busy,” said traveler Bianca Gomez. “There’s people everywhere.”

With all the growth central North Carolina area has seen, the holidays aren’t the only time the airport is packed.

“You gotta stay in the new century,” said traveler Natale Tallarino. “You gotta move or you get left behind.”

The FAA has approved the RDU Airport Authority’s plan for a major expansion. It clears the way to begin nearly $3 billion worth of work on infrastructure and amenities.

“Raleigh has grown considerably even since we moved here and so I think expanding the airport and giving us more resources to be able to get to more places is good,” said traveler Andrea Dunn.

That includes additional gates and a new runway that is longer than the current one. Airport officials hope that will help them expand international non-stop service, including a direct flight to China.

“It would be helpful because for international travel we usually have to get here much earlier than normal, so, the additional building and expanding will help us not have to wait as long,” Gomez said.

The airport will also make improvements and plan to expand terminals 1 and 2 and enlarge the parking lots. Also in the works is a new rental car center that will be much easier for customers to get to.

“The traffic increases so, they’ve got to increase the size of the facility and the amount of flights in and out of here proportionately,” Tallarino said. “They’re gonna need a bigger sized airport.”

Airport officials say first on the list is the renovation of the taxiway in front of terminal two, which will mean they will have to move some of the flights around to different gates, but they have the room to do that so passengers may not even notice.

The airport is still years away from having a new rental car facility and building the new runway.

