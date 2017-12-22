Fayetteville man, 53, charged with sex crimes involving child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old Fayetteville man faces sex crime charges in connection with offenses involving a 10-year-old, police confirmed.

Fayetteville police began an investigation into statutory sexual offenses involving the juvenile in September.

Raul Velazquez, of the 200 block of Gertrude Drive was arrested Sept. 21 as a result of that investigation.

On Friday, Fayetteville police announced Velazquez had been charged with statutory sexual offense by an adult, child abuse sexual act, and disseminating obscene material to a minor under 13.

Velazquez was known to he victim at the time of the offenses.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $250,000 bond.

