Fayetteville man, 53, charged with sex crimes involving child

By Published: Updated:
Raul Velazquez (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old Fayetteville man faces sex crime charges in connection with offenses involving a 10-year-old, police confirmed.

Fayetteville police began an investigation into statutory sexual offenses involving the juvenile in September.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Raul Velazquez, of the 200 block of Gertrude Drive was arrested Sept. 21 as a result of that investigation.

On Friday, Fayetteville police announced Velazquez had been charged with statutory sexual offense by an adult, child abuse sexual act, and disseminating obscene material to a minor under 13.

Velazquez was known to he victim at the time of the offenses.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $250,000 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s