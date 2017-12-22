Multiple crews battle large fire at Harnett County produce store

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple fire departments Friday night are responding to a commercial structure fire at Tart’s Strawberry and Produce Farm in Dunn, according to Harnett County officials.

Fire officials received the call around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the 100 block of North Powell Avenue and were still on the scene as of 10 p.m.

Tart’s Strawberry and Produce Farm is listed as a specialty grocery store online.

CBS North Carolina viewer Autumn Barefoot shared photos and a video from the fire. The images and video were recorded around 8:50 p.m.

There is no word yet on the fire’s cause or if there are any injuries.

