NC brothers revived with Narcan after being found passed out in vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two Hampstead men had to be revived with Narcan after being found passed out in a vehicle Wednesday morning on Randall Parkway, according to Wilmington Police Department officials.

Police officers and members of the Wilmington Fire Department responded to reports of two men unconscious in a vehicle in a travel lane in the 4400 block of Randall Parkway with two children in the backseat at approximately 8:45 a.m.

The doors of the vehicle were locked so the driver’s side window was broken by emergency crews. The driver was then given Narcan and revived.

WPD officials said the man in the front passenger seat needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived.

Two 2-year-olds were not properly restrained in the back seat. DSS officials responded and released the children to their mothers.

The driver, Ahmad Baker, 26, was charged with DWI and two counts of child abuse.

The passenger, Jajuan Baker, 25, was charged with possession of heroin.

WPD officials said the two men, who are brothers, later admitted to snorting heroin containing fentanyl.

