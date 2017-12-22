NC duo face 70+ charges after ‘crime spree’ over part of the state, deputies say

NEBO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say two people are jailed after a “crime spree” that ranged from Charlotte to McDowell County in western North Carolina.

The man and male teen stole thousands of dollars worth of loot, including cars and items from inside cars, officials said.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 25-year-old Jordan Cornelius Carmichael and a 17-year-old male are charged with more than 70 counts on crimes ranging from breaking and entering a motor vehicle to larceny of a motor vehicle.

In addition, authorities say Carmichael is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Nov. 9, deputies said the duo from Charlotte stole four vehicles and broke into at least 39 cars and one garage in the Nebo area.

Deputies said the pair stole thousands of dollars in cash, guns, electronics, hunting equipment, tools, medication and jewelry and caused thousands more in damage to vehicles.

“A couple of days after the crime spree in McDowell (County), the pair hit Rutherford County, where they ended up in vehicle and foot chases,” the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Kessy tracked the pair, and they were caught, deputies said.

Investigators found some of the property reported stolen from McDowell County “in the culprits’ possession,” deputies said.

