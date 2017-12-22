NC man kills wife, then shoots himself, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man shot and killed his wife before killing himself at a home in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in the 10800 block of Dapple Gray Lane. Police said they received a 911 call around 3:42 a.m. about a man shooting at other family members inside the home.

Maurice Dermot Hunter, 51, and Suprena Mercelle Hunter, 50, were found on scene with apparent gunshot wounds, police say.

Police say Maurice Hunter shot and killed Suprena Hunter, who was his wife. Maurice Hunter also attempted to shoot at least one other family member before he committed suicide, officers said.

“No one knew there was a problem. They were always together,” said Tameka Oakley, the sister of Suprena Hunter. “We just do not know what to think. We can’t think. It is too sad.”

MEDIC pronounced Maurice Hunter and Suprena Hunter dead on scene, according to police. No one else inside the home was hurt during the incident.

The incident comes less than two weeks after police say a man shot and killed his wife, his mother, and injured his daughter, before killing himself in Northeast Charlotte.

“It is not just a simple issue where leaving would solve everything,” said Elyse Hamilton-Childres, who is the Chair of the Domestic Advocacy Council in Mecklenburg County.

Hamilton-Childres says there are resources available but often times victims do not feel they are in a position to speak out.

“Once a person starts losing their power and control over the other person in the relationship, that is when things can really escalate and become violent and even lethal,” said Hamilton-Childres. “Sometimes there are some signs that can show up that can be dismissed at first. Or things that are not taken as seriously at the time. Things like verbal abuse.”

CMPD says of the 86 homicides the city has seen in 2017, 21 of them have been related domestic violence.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-432-1600.

