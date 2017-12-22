NC thief snatches 88-year-old woman’s purse outside Aldi store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — An 88-year-old woman was the victim of a robbery in the parking lot of Aldi off Faith Road on Friday.
According to the report, the woman had just parked her car when she was approached by a man. The man demanded her purse and threatened her with gun, though he did not display the gun.
After grabbing the purse, the man got into a 1989-2004 model green Saturn. That car was being driven by another man.
The two drove off towards Faith.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- RALEIGH POLICE RESPONSE TIMES CALLED INTO QUESTION AFTER RECENT BREAK-IN, MURDER CALLS
- NC PARENTS OF NEWBORN SHARE HEARTBREAKING STORY OF BABY’S DEATH
- CAUGHT: MISSING PREGNANT TEEN GIRL, COUSIN THOUGHT TO BE BABY’S FATHER
- MAN BEAT CHILD FOR OPENING CHRISTMAS PRESENT EARLY, POLICE SAY
- VIDEO: MAN ATTEMPTS GETAWAY ON BACK OF 18-WHEELER, SHERIFF SAYS