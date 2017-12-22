No charges for NC mom who killed daughter’s boyfriend as the pair fought, officials say

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) — The District Attorney has decided there will be no criminal charges filed against a woman who shot and killed a man in Burke County early Thursday.

Deputies believe an altercation between the man and his girlfriend led to the shooting. The woman’s mother admitted to shooting the man, claiming it was in self-defense, according to deputies.

The DA says after looking at the evidence and talking to law enforcement he believes the shooting was justified.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a mobile home in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 64 in Morganton.

Deputies arrived at the home shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found 46-year-old Vernon Eugene Dale dead with a gunshot wound.

Two children were also inside the home when the shooting occurred, deputies say.

Deputies say Dale was served warrants Wednesday afternoon accusing him of assault by pointing a gun.

Neighbors say Dale had been in an altercation with a worker in the mobile home park recently and believe that’s where the charges stem from. It also is the reason, they said, why Dale and his girlfriend were being evicted.

Dale has a criminal history of drug and DWI charges. Michael Chisholm says he heard Dale’s truck drive in early Thursday morning.

“The tires were spinning and everything.” Ten minutes later he heard a single shot.

