Pedestrian identified after being hit by vehicle, killed on NC 54 in Durham

A man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 54 (Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 40-year-old man was killed Friday morning after he was hit by three vehicles as he walked on Highway 54, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 54 in reference to a pedestrian-involved crash just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders pronounced Ryan Williams, of Durham dead, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The incident happened when an eastbound Toyota Corolla driven by a Cary woman hit the pedestrian who was walking in the street, according to the police news release.

“The pedestrian was then struck by two additional vehicles,” police said.

One of the two other vehicles, a white sedan, did not stop and kept heading east, police said.

The road was closed for just over four hours.

The collision is under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

