Raleigh officer witnesses purse snatching, suspects caught after chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police detective was in the right place Friday afternoon when he spotted thieves snatch a woman’s purse, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. when “a detective witnessed the suspects commit the crime and flee in a vehicle,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

The suspects took off from the crime scene along New Hope Church Road.

When police tried to stop the car, the “suspects jumped and ran,” police said.

The suspects were later caught in the Hardimont Street area, according to police.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crime. There is no word if the woman victim was injured.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

