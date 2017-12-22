Raleigh swim coach accused of sex crimes with underage athlete



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh swim coach is being held under $5 million bond after he was arrested on child sex crime charges, court documents show.

Nathan Weddle, 43, faces charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger.

Weddle is listed as a coach with Capital Area Swim Team on the organization’s website. Raleigh police confirmed that Weddle was the swim coach of the female victim.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to the Capital Area Swim Team’s board of directors for comment but have not hear back.

