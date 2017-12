Secretary of Defense Mattis to visit Fort Bragg today

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg officials confirmed to CBS North Carolina that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will be on post Friday.

Mattis will be visitng with the visiting the 82nd Airborne.

HN: Secretary of @USDoDGov Mattis makes a surprise visit to America’s Guard of Honor. Secretary Mattis is taking questions from our Paratroopers right now. “This organization leads the charge in terms of readiness.” “We need you ready to go within 18 hours.” pic.twitter.com/R0N6tWIJK2 — All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) December 22, 2017

