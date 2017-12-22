Suspect at large after man found shot in driveway outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot and lying in the driveway of a home outside his vehicle Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Kellam Circle near the Rosehill Road corridor around 10:45 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and was in the driveway of a home.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and brought into surgery due to his injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, is in serious condition, police said. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police said the suspect remains at large.

Fayetteville police are asking anyone who might have seen or heard what happened before, during, or after the shooting contact them with information.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

