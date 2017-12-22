Trailer with $7,000 worth of Coty perfume stolen in eastern NC

CAMDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief got away with a big haul of perfume just before Christmas, eastern North Carolina officials say.

The theft was reported in progress on Dec. 13 at 4:37 a.m., according to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

A blue metal shipping container in the 1700 block of Morgan’s Corner Road in Camden County was being stolen, deputies said.

The shipping container was stocked with perfume owned by Coty Transport and was valued at $7,000, the news release said.

A truck driver, who lives in the area, parked the container, which was on a trailer, near his home overnight, said Lt. Max Robeson of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone drove another rig and attached to the trailer to steal the perfume, which was being taken to the port at Norfolk, Virginia, Robeson said.

Robeson said several other Coty trailers had been stolen from Florida to Tennessee and the Camden County heist was likely not an isolated case.

Officials said they did not know the exact brand of perfume that was in the trailer, but Coty owns several brands including Burberry, Gucci, Calvin Klein and others such as Stetson and Coty Musk.

Deputies are investigating the case, but so far say they have no leads.

Anyone with information about this crime please call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-5046.

