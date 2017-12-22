Trump administration OKs plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, officials say

A part of a missile seen is on the ground, as fire rages at a military ammunition depot in the background, in Balaklia, Ukraine on Thursday, March 23 2017. Around 20,000 people were evacuated Thursday in Ukraine's Kharkiv region near the border with Russia after a massive fire at a military arsenal. The fire at the depot in Balaklia, which holds large-caliber artillery rounds and is one of Ukraine's largest, erupted early Thursday, prompting the evacuation and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to fly to the area to monitor the blaze, which is still raging. An area the size of 40 kilometers (25 miles) around the depot has been closed for flights.(AP Photo/Mykhailo Andriiv)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.

That’s according to several U.S. officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the decision publicly and demanded anonymity.

The move intensifies U.S. support for Ukraine’s military as it fights rebels that the United States says are supported, armed and trained by Russia. The decision is likely to inflame tensions with the Kremlin.

Congress has a chance to stop proposed foreign military sales, but is unlikely to do so in this case. Lawmakers have long urged the U.S. to send lethal weapons to Ukraine.

The State Department wouldn’t confirm that lethal weapons would be sent, saying only that the U.S. planned to provide “enhanced defensive capabilities.” The State Department called the assistance “entirely defensive.”

The move by the Trump administration comes a day after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to explain Russia’s decision to withdraw its military observers from a joint group monitoring the truce in eastern Ukraine.

Putin said the Russian move announced earlier this week had been prompted by “restrictions and provocations” by Ukrainian authorities that made it hard for Russian officers to perform their duties.

Ukraine has criticized Moscow’s decision, saying it could fuel hostilities.

The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel agreed Thursday to consider possible steps to ensure the Russian monitors’ return. It added that they also spoke in support of a planned prisoners’ exchange and a truce for the holiday season.

Fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 10,000 since April 2014.

