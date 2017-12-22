Trump administration OKs plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.

That’s according to several U.S. officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the decision publicly and demanded anonymity.

The move intensifies U.S. support for Ukraine’s military as it fights rebels that the United States says are supported, armed and trained by Russia. The decision is likely to inflame tensions with the Kremlin.

Congress has a chance to stop proposed foreign military sales, but is unlikely to do so in this case. Lawmakers have long urged the U.S. to send lethal weapons to Ukraine.

The State Department wouldn’t confirm that lethal weapons would be sent, saying only that the U.S. planned to provide “enhanced defensive capabilities.” The State Department called the assistance “entirely defensive.”

The move by the Trump administration comes a day after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to explain Russia’s decision to withdraw its military observers from a joint group monitoring the truce in eastern Ukraine.

Putin said the Russian move announced earlier this week had been prompted by “restrictions and provocations” by Ukrainian authorities that made it hard for Russian officers to perform their duties.

Ukraine has criticized Moscow’s decision, saying it could fuel hostilities.

The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel agreed Thursday to consider possible steps to ensure the Russian monitors’ return. It added that they also spoke in support of a planned prisoners’ exchange and a truce for the holiday season.

Fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 10,000 since April 2014.

