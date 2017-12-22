Trump makes rebuilding roads, bridges a priority

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves as he walks walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to work with Democrats next year, starting with shoring up the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

He tweeted Friday, “I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The president added, “It is time to start rebuilding our country!”

The statement of priorities came as Trump was preparing to leave for Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida. He is expected to release a framework for increased infrastructure spending in January, relying on a mix of federal, local and private spending.

Trump has used the deadly train derailment in Seattle to call for more infrastructure spending. The accident happened on a newly completed bypass.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s