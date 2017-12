VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Walmart toy section

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — New video shows customers running frantically away from a fire inside a California Walmart.

The viewer who shot the video says the fire broke out at the Walmart in Milpitas around 8:30 p.m. in the toy section.

The viewer said the store was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

