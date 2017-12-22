VIDEO: Man attempts getaway on back of 18-wheeler, sheriff says



ORLANDO (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man was captured on camera hanging on the back of an 18-wheeler during what authorities said was his attempt to elude capture.

Deputies said Derrick Mastas assaulted a woman at a bus stop for talking too loud on her phone, WKMG reports.

He then took off and latched on to the back of a big rig to make his great escape.

But several motorists took notice and videoed Mastas as the truck barreled down the highway.

It only took authorities an hour to track him down because so many people called 911 about a man hanging on to a truck.

Evade Edwin Rivera captured Mastas on camera.

“We must have been going about 50 miles an hour,” he said.

Mastas is now in jail facing an assault charge.

