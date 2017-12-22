Video: Train crew not using electronic devices before crash

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren’t using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said Friday that the inward-facing video with audio showed it did not appear that the engineer placed the brake handle in the emergency braking mode.

The train was recorded at 78 mph — more than double the posted speed limit.

The train derailment Monday spilled cars onto the highway and closed the southbound lanes of the state’s main north-south arterial.

Federal investigators trying to determine the cause of the wreck say their full investigation could take more than a year.

